Anti-Racist Mass Mobilization Will Confront August 15 Racist Rally at

Stone Mountain, Georgia

On August 15, 2020, far-Right and racist organizers have vowed to rally

at Stone Mountain Park outside Atlanta. Stone Mountain is the birthplace

of the modern Ku Klux Klan and has long been a a site of racist

mobilization due to this history and the giant carvings of Confederate

generals defacing the mountainside. The August 15th rally is intended as

a show of defiance against this summer’s Black-led, anti-racist

protests. Promoters for 8/15 include a Facebook page operated by a

veteran of neo-Nazi groups; “American Patriots USA” headed by notorious

white supremacist Chester Doles; and a militia that uses “Heritage Not

Hate” rhetoric while inflaming hatred against Black Lives Matter and

networking with white nationalists.

The racist rallies at Stone Mountain endanger the surrounding community

and normalize the white power movement, which has been responsible for

over 175 murders in the past eight years. [1] In response, a diverse

coalition of organizations and community members has mobilized to

confront this armed racist invasion. The F.L.O.W.E.R. (FrontLine

Organizations Working to End Racism) coalition aims to facilitate

broad-based anti-racist opposition. The coalition has previously

mobilized against another threatened racist rally at Stone Mountain in

February 2019. The F.L.O.W.E.R. coalition calls for a large, grassroots

presence on 8/15, to challenge the racist rallies and to show the

strength, determination, and diversity of the South we call home.

“The racists mobilizing for August 15th have simple goals: intimidate

and spread terror”, says Sam Miller of the F.L.O.W.E.R. coalition. “We

will not let that happen. From faith groups to frontline protesters, we

all have a part to play. Now is the time to spread the word widely and

to make August 15 a day the racists will regret.”

At the time of writing, the F.L.O.W.E.R. mobilization has been endorsed

by eighteen organizations and community groups. For more information

about the coalition and its plans, visit: flowerunited.org