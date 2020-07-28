Black-owned Ben & Jerry’s serves ice cream and support for criminal justice reform

Atlanta’s only Black-owned Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop is offering a free scoop of its famous chunks and swirls to any customer who makes a donation to The Georgia Justice Project, an organization working to strengthen the community by demonstrating a better way to represent and support individuals in the criminal justice system and reduce barriers to re-entry.

The offer comes shortly after the murder of George Floyd and numerous protests over racial injustice. Ben & Jerry’s issued a statement saying we must dismantle white supremacy.

“We’ve always led with our values at Ben & Jerry’s,” said Phillip Scotton, co-owner of the Atlanta Scoop Shop and five other shops throughout the Sun Belt. “The work we’ve done on criminal justice reform and systemic racism over the last five years has been incredibly meaningful to us and to our team.” Scotton is part of a franchise leadership team that is 90% composed of people of color, with employees (scoopers) who are similarly diverse.

Those scoopers were happy to reopen the shop at Inman Park on North Highland Ave. recently, with takeout and delivery offered daily, noon-10 pm. Customers can donate to the Georgia Justice Project directly in store or provide online proof for a free scoop.

All menu items are available to go including cones, cups, milkshakes, sundaes, pints and cakes. Customers are asked to order ahead at www.benjerry.com/takeout.