MaskClub.com launches back-to-school program

For every GHSA Branded Mask Purchased, One Medical Grade Mask will be Donated to

First Responders on the Front Lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Detroit, Michigan – MaskClub™, the first subscription-based buy one, donate one online mask destination, announced today the launch of Highschool.MaskClub.com in partnership with Georgia High School Association. The new site is home to a collection of masks representing nearly 450 schools across the state of Georgia, encouraging students to comply with CDC guidelines to cover your face while showing their school spirit.

The new GHSA school spirit masks from MaskClub – a company from Trevco, a leading manufacturer of licensed products – are double-ply cloth masks printed and sewn in the USA with officially licensed designs for schools throughout the state. In addition to the donated mask, schools will receive a royalty on every mask purchased featuring their marks.

MaskClub was born to help stop the spread of COVID19 and has a mission to protect yourself and those around you. As always, for every mask purchase, the company will donate a medical grade mask to First Responders Children’s Foundation for distribution to paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, firefighters and medical personnel treating COVID-19 patients. To date, MaskClub has donated 250,000 medical masks to first responders. Highschool.MaskClub.com marks the next step in MaskClub’s mission to support local communities and keep schools prepared for reopening.

MaskClub is the first and only company to offer a mask subscription model, where customers will receive a new mask every month from their favorite brands. Subscriptions are $9.99/ month, almost 30% off single mask purchases ($13.99), and customers will have access to exclusive art and exclusive brand launches in the future.

For more information on the GHSA partnership or masks, visit MaskClub.com or on Instagram at @maskclubofficial. Customers are encouraged to share how they are wearing their masks with the hashtag #maskclub.