Moratorium on residential evictions extended due to COVID-19

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Extends Moratorium on Residential Evictions and Filings Due to COVID-19

ATLANTA– Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reissued an Executive Order calling on the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta Beltline Inc., Fulton County / City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development to institute a temporary moratorium on residential evictions and filings to extend through August 31, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant impact to the economic stability of many Atlanta families. Preventing these evictions is critical in providing housing stability and general wellness for these families.

Beginning July 10, 2020, the entities subject to this order are instructed not to permit the issuance of termination or initiate evictions for non-payment of rent, and not to permit the imposition of late fees and other charges due to late or non-payment of rent in properties sponsored or funded by the entities during the term of this order.

You can view Mayor Bottoms’ Executive Order at this link.

The City has also posted prevention information and additional resources related to COVID-19 on its website.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bottoms issued a series of Executive and Administrative Orders to minimize the impact of the virus. Those Orders can be viewed online here.