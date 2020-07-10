Fulton County announces early voting locations

Twenty early voting locations will be available including

Georgia’s Largest Voting Site at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA – Fulton County voters will be able to cast their ballots for the August 11 General Primary, Nonpartisan, and Special Election Runoff election starting Monday, July 20.

In total, Fulton County will offer 20 early voting locations, including Georgia’s largest voting location at State Farm Arena. Early Voting will take place weekdays from Monday, July 20 through Friday, August 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, July 21 and Saturday, August 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations are distributed throughout Fulton County, and any voter registered in Fulton County may vote at any Fulton County polling location. At least three sites are located in each Fulton County commission district.

East Roswell Branch Library

2301 Holcomb Bridge Road

Roswell, GA 30076

Milton Library

855 Mayfield Road

Milton, GA 30009

Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library

5090 Abbotts Bridge Road

Johns Creek, GA 30005

Alpharetta Branch Library

10 Park Plaza

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Northeast/ Spruill Oaks Library

9560 Spruill Road

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Roswell Branch Library

115 Norcross Street

Roswell, GA 30009

Buckhead Library

269 Buckhead Ave, NE

Atlanta, GA 30305

Northside Library

3296 Northside Parkway, NW

Atlanta, GA 30327

Sandy Springs Library

395 Mount Vernon Hwy, NE

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center

3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

State Farm Arena

1 State Farm Drive

Atlanta, GA 30303

Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing Library

2489 Perry Boulevard NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta

1463 Pryor Road SW

Atlanta, GA 30315

Ponce De Leon Library

980 Ponce de Leon Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30306

South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

College Park, GA 30349

Wolf Creek Library

3100 Enon Road SW

Atlanta, GA 30331

College Park Library

3647 Main Street

College Park, GA 30337

New Beginnings Senior Center

66 Brooks Drive

Fairburn, GA 30213

Gladys S. Dennard Library @ South Fulton

4055 Flat Shoals Road

Union City, GA 30291

Outreach Location – Palmetto Library

Monday, August 3 through Friday, August 7, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway, Palmetto, GA 30268

This location is closest to two districts with run-off elections.

MORE ABOUT THE AUGUST 11 ELECTION

Voters at Fulton County polling places will be asked to wear a mask or face covering, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. The number of voters inside a facility at a given time may be limited.

Because the August 11 election is a partisan primary runoff, voters will be provided the ballot of the same party for which they cast a ballot during the June 9 Primary. Voters who did not vote in the June 9 Primary are eligible to vote in the runoff and may select a Democratic or Nonpartisan ballot. Runoff races will vary by party. Voters can view a sample ballot at www.fultonelections.com .

On Election Day on August 11, voters must report to their assigned polling place. Voters can visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov to find their assigned polling location.

Voters may also vote through absentee ballot by mail. To do so, they may go to www.fultonelections.com to download an absentee ballot application, complete it and return it to the Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections as soon as possible and no later than 5 p.m. August 7.

All absentee ballots must be received in one of 20 Fulton County Absentee Ballot drop boxes or at a Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. The full list of early voting locations can be found at https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/services/voting-and-elections/early-voting-locations.