Fulton County announces early voting locations

Twenty early voting locations will be available including
Georgia’s Largest Voting Site at State Farm Arena
ATLANTA – Fulton County voters will be able to cast their ballots for the August 11 General Primary, Nonpartisan, and Special Election Runoff election starting Monday, July 20.
In total, Fulton County will offer 20 early voting locations, including Georgia’s largest voting location at State Farm Arena. Early Voting will take place weekdays from Monday, July 20 through Friday, August 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, July 21 and Saturday, August 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Locations are distributed throughout Fulton County, and any voter registered in Fulton County may vote at any Fulton County polling location. At least three sites are located in each Fulton County commission district.
East Roswell Branch Library
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076
Milton Library
855 Mayfield Road
Milton, GA 30009
Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA 30005
Alpharetta Branch Library
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Northeast/ Spruill Oaks Library
9560 Spruill Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Roswell Branch Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell, GA 30009
Buckhead Library
269 Buckhead Ave, NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Northside Library
3296 Northside Parkway, NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Sandy Springs Library
395 Mount Vernon Hwy, NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center
3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
State Farm Arena
1 State Farm Drive
Atlanta, GA 30303
Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing Library
2489 Perry Boulevard NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta
1463 Pryor Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Ponce De Leon Library
980 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
College Park, GA 30349
Wolf Creek Library
3100 Enon Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
College Park Library
3647 Main Street
College Park, GA 30337
New Beginnings Senior Center
66 Brooks Drive
Fairburn, GA 30213
Gladys S. Dennard Library @ South Fulton
4055 Flat Shoals Road
Union City, GA 30291
Outreach Location – Palmetto Library
Monday, August 3 through Friday, August 7, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway, Palmetto, GA 30268
This location is closest to two districts with run-off elections.
MORE ABOUT THE AUGUST 11 ELECTION
Voters at Fulton County polling places will be asked to wear a mask or face covering, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. The number of voters inside a facility at a given time may be limited.
Because the August 11 election is a partisan primary runoff, voters will be provided the ballot of the same party for which they cast a ballot during the June 9 Primary. Voters who did not vote in the June 9 Primary are eligible to vote in the runoff and may select a Democratic or Nonpartisan ballot. Runoff races will vary by party. Voters can view a sample ballot at www.fultonelections.com.
On Election Day on August 11, voters must report to their assigned polling place. Voters can visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov to find their assigned polling location.
Voters may also vote through absentee ballot by mail. To do so, they may go to www.fultonelections.com to download an absentee ballot application, complete it and return it to the Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections as soon as possible and no later than 5 p.m. August 7.
All absentee ballots must be received in one of 20 Fulton County Absentee Ballot drop boxes or at a Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. The full list of early voting locations can be found at https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/services/voting-and-elections/early-voting-locations.