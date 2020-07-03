Simon T. Bailey named top inspiring Black voice

(BPRW) Success magazine recently announced their selection of the nation’s top twelve most inspiring Black voices in personal development. Simon T. Bailey, internationally renowned

author, executive advisor, and thought leader was named among an impressive group of today’s most prolific voices. The honorees included New York Times best-selling author Iyanla Vanzant,

motivational speaker and minister Eric Thomas, and Success strategist Gloria Mayfield Banks.

Simon’s 30 years in hospitality, nearly a decade-long corporate career as the Sales Director of the Disney Institute, and a 17-year history as a successful entrepreneur allow him to bring unique expertise to the world of personal development. His mission is to offer actionable insight that plausible, personable, and profitable.

“This Success magazine honor comes at a time in our nation when we are all seeking to be heard in new and powerful ways, and we are desperate to make a difference so, for my voice to be dubbed as one that inspires others to do and be better during this critical time in our nation’s history, means even more to me,” Bailey said. “My commitment to myself and those who find themselves in my virtual and live audiences is to now elevate my content to not only inspire, but the champion change, promote personal accountability, and incite positive action.”

The Success magazine honor adds to the list of accolades Bailey cherishes. In 2015 he was inducted into the National Speakers Association CPAE ‘Speaker Hall of Fame’. Over the past decade he has received nine awards and honors of high regard including the Top 25 “Who’s Hot” by Speaker magazine and being named one of Meeting & Conventions magazine’s “Favorite Speakers”. When asked “what’s next for Simon, and Simon T. Bailey International?”, Bailey responded, “education is the answer”.

“My new passion project is creating relatable and attainable trainings, courses, and programs to share the tools and develop the skills you need to succeed”. Bailey plans to unveil his online institute in the summer of 2020. Visit www.SimonTBailey.com to be the first to know when it goes live, as well as to stay up-todate on all that’s next for this prolific voice in personal development.

Simon T. Bailey is a Breakthrough Strategist who goes beyond feel-good content to teach people around

the world how to build a bridge from their current reality to their brilliant future. He is the author of ten

books including Shift Your Brilliance: Harness the Power of You, Inc., and Be the Spark: Five Platinum

Service Principles for Creating Customers for Life, and the creator of three LinkedIn Learning courses that

have been viewed by students in over 100 countries. Recently awarded an Honorary Doctorate of

Philosophy in Humanities from Kayiwa International University in Kampala, Uganda for his global

impact, Bailey seeks to connect his proessional experiences and passion projects. His 2018 Goalcast viral

video has been viewed over 88.7 million times on Facebook and 113,000 times on YouTube! For more

information, visit www.SimonTBailey.com