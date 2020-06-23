Fulton County seeks funding applicants to support homeless people

Applications are due no later than 11:59 pm on July 6, 2020

ATLANTA – The Department of Community Development is accepting competitive applications for supplemental subrecipient funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The funding relates to the coronavirus pandemic for HUD’s COVID-19 Cares Act Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG-CV) funding.

The CARES Act funding is available to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), including the economic impact of the pandemic, among individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance. Funds support additional homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

Funding is open to non-profits that provide homeless services in Fulton County, Georgia outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

The CARES Act Supplemental HUD ESG Funding Grant Application can be accessed by visiting https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/inside-fulton-county/fulton-county-departments/community-development

Applications are available June 23, 2020, and are due no later than 11:59 pm on July 6, 2020. Applications must be submitted electronically to HomelessInfo@fultoncountyga.gov. Paper applications will not be accepted.

Service categories include:

1. Emergency Shelter

2. Temporary Shelter

3. Homeless Prevention/ Re-Housing Services

A full list of eligible services can be found in Attachment A of the Application.

An applicant orientation will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. To participate, applicant must follow the steps below

Log in at https://zoom.us/j/95917815486?pwd=VVhLWFJaSXlxWHhTWkI0Rjh0dFNuUT09 or call 1-929-205-6099 and follow the prompts.

• Meeting ID: 959 1781 5486

• Password: 873989

For additional information, applicants can email HomelessInfo@fultoncountyga.gov.

