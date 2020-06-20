Confederate monument in Decatur targeted and removed

A crowd gathered and chanted “Take it down!” as a Confederate monument was removed from Georgia Square in Decatur. The 30-foot obelisk was removed after DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Clarence Seeliger called the structure called a public nuisance and ordered that it be taken down and put in storage.

The point of the removal is not to prevent its public display but “instead is an appropriate measure to abate a public nuisance and protect the obelisk,” he added.

“The Confederate obelisk has become an increasingly frequent target of graffiti and vandalism, a figurative lightning rod for friction among citizens, and a potential catastrophe that could happen at any time if individuals attempt to forcibly remove or destroy it,” Seeliger told CNN.

Christopher Columbus statues, among others, have been removed in other cities. One was thrown into a lake in Louisiana and another beheaded.

In Georgia, and nationwide, people have protested against racism and police brutality. Protests have been held daily with protesters demanding justice for Black people in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and now Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.