Atlanta City Council Committee Meeting Schedule Announced

ATLANTA — Five Atlanta City Council committees will hold remote meetings next week. This is in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall. Council members will cast votes electronically while communicating through a phone bridge.

Public comment for the meetings will be accepted through the phone numbers listed below for each committee meeting and will close one hour prior to the start of the meeting. The schedule is below:

Public Safety/Legal Administration

Monday, June 22 at 2 p.m.

404-330-6022

City Utilities

Tuesday, June 23 at 10 a.m.

404-330-6057

Community Development/Human Services

Tuesday, June 23 at 1:30 p.m.

404-330-6089

Transportation

Wednesday, June 24 at 9:30 a.m.

404-330-6059

Finance/Executive

Wednesday, June 24 at 1:30 p.m.

404-330-6066

Zoning and the Committee on Council will be held in committee of the whole at the next full Council meeting on Monday, July 6 at 1 p.m.

Public comment for those committees will be accepted through the phone numbers listed below and will close one hour prior to the start of the meeting.

Committee on Council

404-330-6069

Zoning

404-330-6035

Media and the public can access the live meetings using the conference bridge by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering ID number 8315991256. The meetings will be simulcast on the Council’s website, YouTube channel, and Facebook and Twitter pages at @atlcouncil, and on Channel 26.

About Atlanta City Council

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration.

The Atlanta City Council is comprised of 12 districts and three at-large posts. Council representatives include: Council President: Felicia A. Moore; District 1: Carla Smith; District 2: Amir Farokhi; District 3: Antonio Brown; District 4: Cleta Winslow; District 5: Natalyn Mosby Archibong; District 6: Jennifer N. Ide; District 7: Howard Shook; District 8: J.P. Matzigkeit; District 9: Dustin Hillis; District 10: Andrea L. Boone; District 11: Marci Collier Overstreet; District 12: Joyce M. Sheperd; Post 1 At-Large: Michael Julian Bond; Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland; and Post 3 At-Large: Andre Dickens.