East Point citizens join together for protest and march against police violence

East Point, Georgia, June 10, 2020 … The citizens of East Point are joining together to shine a light on the recent events involving unarmed black men and women dying at the hands of police and vigilante citizens, including but not limited to, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Manuel Ellis, and Tony McDade.

The event will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at Sumner Park. The march will kick off from the park at 6 p.m. and end at East Point City Hall.

Protest organizers will be joined by Monteria Robinson, the mother of Jamarion Robinson who was shot 59 times in the back by East Point police while serving an arrest warrant in 2016.

“We organized this march because of a litany of recent violent events against unarmed black citizens and are marching for justice for those victims which include former East Point resident Jamarion Robinson,” said event organizers.

For up to date information follow @eastpointstepup on Instagram and Twitter. To volunteer for the event or join our coalition email eastpointstepup@gmail.com.