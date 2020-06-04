Benjamin Crump says first degree murder charge still possible in George Floyd case

Today Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump who is representing the family of George Floyd was a guest on SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” and told Madison he believes a first-degree murder charge is still possible based on newly discovered evidence in the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man. The nation erupted in an array of organized demonstrations and a number violent protests after horrific images of Floyd – begging for his life – as a police officer Derrick Chauvin casually snuffed out his life, as three other officers looked on.

Civil rights attorney and advocate Benjamin Crump, who grabbed the national spotlight representing the families of Trayyvon Martin and Michael Brown, both young African American teenagers killed at the hands of official and quasi-official white law enforcement zealots.

“It’s going to be telling once those body camera videos are released and all the audio. So we can hear exactly what they were saying to one another as they tortured George Floyd, but also as equally important..remember this officer, Derek Chauvin, worked at this restaurant, club doing off-duty police work for security. And George Floyd worked in the nightclub as a bouncer/security guard in the house. I believe they knew each other. We believe that they may have had animosity towards one another, and if that is ever discovered, then those charges, I believe, would and should be elevated to first-de g ree murder, because it can be substantiated,” Crump told Madison.

Story credit: SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” (weekdays from 6-9am ET on SiriusXM’s Urban View channel 126)

Attorney, Benjamin Crump:

To answer your question directly, Joe, about upgrading the charges to first degree murder based on newly discovered evidence. You’re absolutely right that it’s going to be telling once those body camera videos are released and all the audio. So we can hear exactly what they were saying to one another as they tortured George Floyd, but also as equally important..remember this officer, Derek Chauvin, worked at this restaurant, club doing off-duty police work for security. And George Floyd worked in the nightclub as a bouncer/security guard in the house. I believe they knew each other. We believe that they may have had animosity towards one another, and if that is ever discovered, then those charges, I believe, would and should be elevated to first-degree murder, because it can be substantiated. I was talking with all the lawyers I worked with at my law firm, talking to Merritt, Chris Stewart, all of them, and we were talking about, something isn’t right here, something just isn’t right. They had to know one another. So why wouldn’t he offer any humanity to George while he kept digging his knee into his neck, Joe Madison?

Host, Joe Madison:

Good point. That’s a good point. I hadn’t thought about it from that angle. You work in the same place doing pretty much the same job and so he wasn’t a stranger to you. In essence, he wasn’t a stranger. You’re absolutely right. So it speaks to, correct me if I’m wrong. It speaks to the man’s state of mind.

Attorney, Benjamin Crump:

Yes. We call it the man’s rare in the law. What was in his mind? What was his mentality? Was it ill will, or was it content, or was it really a coincidence? We believe if they knew each other and we can show that they had animosity and people I’m sure are out there. So our investigators are going to be working and so we’re going to let you know firsthand Joe, when we discover anything, because this case is too important to let any stone go unturned.