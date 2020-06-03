Atlanta City Council approves legislation for healthy food options

Atlanta City Council Approves Legislation to Develop Healthy Food Procurement Policy

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approved legislation on Monday introduced by District 10 Council member Andrea Boone to develop a healthy food procurement policy for City-owned locations (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3968).

Boone said that ensuring healthy food options is an effective way to provide city residents with food choices that can help them achieve and maintain a healthy weight.

“By implementing a healthy food procurement policy, we can help to increase the availability of healthy foods for City employees and the general public, as well as increase the overall demand for more healthy products in our city,” Boone said. “We know that poor nutrition contributes to high rates of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic diseases. For most people, achieving a healthy diet requires having a supportive environment and it’s important that we provide that kind of environment for our employees and for visitors to public property.”

The resolution aims to set an example for businesses and institutions in Atlanta about how to improve nutritional options for their clients and employees. As part of the legislation, the City’s chief health officer would work with the City’s chief procurement officer to develop to a healthy food procurement policy based on nutrition standards derived from the latest scientific data and dietary guidance.

