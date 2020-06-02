Atlanta City Council approves legislation to grant funding for airport

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approved legislation during Monday’s remote meeting to create the Airport CARES Act Grant Fund and receive $338.5 million in proceeds for the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Grant (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1357). The CARES Act was created on the federal level to include $10 billion in funds to support eligible airports impacted by COVID-19. The funding is aimed at providing support for continuing operations and replacing lost revenue at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport because of a decline in passenger traffic and other airport business as a result of the pandemic.

Other items approved Monday include:

• An ordinance to authorize the City to forgive rent payments by tenants who lease space at the City of Atlanta Neighborhood Centers (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1363). The legislation aims to mitigate the impact of the closure of these facilities to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensures that tenants in the City’s three Neighborhood Centers – Georgia Hill, John C. Birdine, and Dunbar – have their rental payments forgiven while they are closed.

• A resolution directing the City’s chief financial officer to provide a monthly update on revenue collections through the close of Fiscal Year 2021 (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4006).

• A resolution requesting the City’s chief health officer develop a healthy food procurement policy to provide healthier food options in City-owned locations (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3968).

The Council voted 14-1 to refer back to the Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee legislation prohibiting the organization of and participation in street racing exhibitions (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1361).

The Council immediately approved legislation requesting a briefing from the mayor’s administration on its plan for conducting meetings of city boards, authorities, commissions, committees, or other similar bodies due to the COVID-19 pandemic and report to the Council’s Committee on Council during its meeting on July 6, 2020.

Council members introduced several items for consideration in committee meetings next week, including:

• An ordinance to restrict the use of the Building Permit Fee Waiver Program to the growth areas as designated by the Atlanta City Design, a planning framework outlined in the City’s charter to accommodate desired population growth and employment in the city. The legislation is aimed at ensuring that growth is beneficial to Atlanta’s residents.

• A resolution establishing the Rodney Cook Sr. Park Advisory Council to engage the community and provide recommendations on implementing policies and procedures for the future maintenance and improvement of the park.

• An ordinance to amend Chapter 94 (Human Relations) of the City’s Code of Ordinances to add a new Article IX entitled “Landlord-Tenant Security Deposit Regulations” and to provide for related regulations, requirements and procedures. The legislation is aimed at giving tenants flexible options in agreeing to the terms of a security deposit, while also ensuring landlords are reasonably protected against damages and unpaid rent.

• A resolution authorizing the mayor or her designee to accept the donation by the Atlanta Police Foundation of a study to be performed by the Georgia Institute of Technology concerning the feasibility of adding one or more zones to the city’s public safety coverage to ensure the safety of Atlanta residents.