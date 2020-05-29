On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council legislative Items for Monday, June 1

On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council Significant Legislative Items for Monday, June 1

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation during Monday’s remote meeting to prohibit the organization of and participation in street racing and set penalties for violations (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1361). The legislation is also aimed at enabling the Atlanta Police Department to more effectively combat the occurrence of such behavior. During the past year, street racing has been on the rise in Atlanta, posing a threat to public safety. Cities across the country, including San Diego, Kansas City, and Milwaukee have enacted similar ordinances to prohibit such exhibitions.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include:

• An ordinance to create the Airport CARES Act Grant Fund and amend the Fiscal Year 2020 Budget by adding to anticipations and appropriations the proceeds of the Federal Aviation Administration Grant Agreement in the amount of $338.5 million for the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act Grant (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1357).

• An ordinance to authorize the City to forgive rent payments by tenants who lease space at the City of Atlanta Neighborhood Centers to mitigate adverse effects suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1363).

• A resolution directing the City’s chief financial officer to provide a monthly update on revenue collections through the close of Fiscal Year 2021 (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4006).

The Council’s Zoning Committee and the Committee on Council will be held in committee of the whole during the meeting.

Monday’s meeting will take place remotely at 1 p.m. in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall. The meeting will be simulcast on the Atlanta City Council’s website, YouTube channel, Channel 26, as well as the Council’s Facebook and Twitter pages at @atlcouncil. Media and the public can tune into the remote meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Residents can participate in the public comment portion of the meeting by calling (404) 330-6001 and leaving a voicemail, including their name and contact information. Public comments for the Zoning Committee may be left by calling (404) 330-6035, and for Committee on Council by calling (404) 330-6069. No public comments are allowed on legislative items that have gone before or will go before the Zoning Review Board. Public comment will close one hour prior to the start of the meeting.

About Atlanta City Council

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration.

The Atlanta City Council is comprised of 12 districts and three at-large posts. Council representatives include: Council President: Felicia A. Moore; District 1: Carla Smith; District 2: Amir Farokhi; District 3: Antonio Brown; District 4: Cleta Winslow; District 5: Natalyn Mosby Archibong; District 6: Jennifer N. Ide; District 7: Howard Shook; District 8: J.P. Matzigkeit; District 9: Dustin Hillis; District 10: Andrea L. Boone; District 11: Marci Collier Overstreet; District 12: Joyce M. Sheperd; Post 1 At-Large: Michael Julian Bond; Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland; and Post 3 At-Large: Andre Dickens.

To learn more about the Atlanta City Council, please visit http://citycouncil.atlantaga.gov/. For the latest updates, follow the Atlanta City Council on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.