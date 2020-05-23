Who’s Who in Black Atlanta celebrates Morehouse School of Medicine graduates [Video]

As the 2020 graduates of Morehouse School of Medicine emerge from great tradition and enter the world of “new normal,” rife with change at unprecedented levels, their virtual graduation is the first of many firsts on the horizon.

These newly minted medical doctors, biomedical scientists and public health practitioners are the first class of graduates leaving the shelter of academia and joining the frontline of responders in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The more than 150 graduates released a collaborative statement to sum up this monumental experience: “The Morehouse School of Medicine Class of 2020 has exemplified what it means to be resilient in the face of adversity. Amidst the constant changes caused by COVID-19 we remained focused on our ultimate goal to do our part in leading the creation and advancement of health equity.

While the world ahead of us is unknown, we are confident in our ability to thrive, regardless of the obstacles that come our way. We are focused, we are resilient, we are 2020.”