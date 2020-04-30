NAACP Condemns Senate judicial nominations during deadly pandemic

Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, made the following statement about today’s Senate Judiciary Committee announcement scheduling a hearing next week for Trump’s judicial nominations, including Justin Walker’s nomination to the D.C. Circuit:

“The NAACP is appalled by the Senate’s move to advance Trump’s judicial nominations at this moment of crisis for our country. This constitutes a dereliction of duty of historic proportion. We are in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic. Shockingly, the United States just surpassed more than one million confirmed cases of coronavirus. Tragically, more than 60,000 American lives have been lost. The Black community is bearing the brunt of this crisis. We represent one-third of the infections and one-third of the fatalities but comprise only 13 percent of the population. We need the Senate to focus its complete and undivided attention on saving American lives and livelihoods. It must help stem the grievous harm to our community caused by this deadly disease and move our nation forward with an equitable recovery. It cannot squander valuable time and precious resources on Trump’s judicial nominations. We need lives saved, not judges confirmed.”

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities.