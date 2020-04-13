Intuit QuickBooks Capital approved as Paycheck Protection Program lender

QuickBooks Capital was approved by the SBA to be a lender for the Paycheck Protection Program, paving the way for small businesses and other eligible applicants to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program federal relief directly through QuickBooks Capital systems. Through PPP, QuickBooks Capital has the potential to help its existing small business customers and others keep millions of employees on their collective payrolls.

As a direct lender, QuickBooks Capital is able to:

Simplify, automate and expedite the PPP application and funding process

Assist applicants in determining eligibility and automating much of the application process

Facilitate the federal relief application process and, in coordination with the Small Business Association, disburse PPP funds — allowing quicker access to relief

Small businesses and others can learn more about the PPP program, eligibility, and how to apply at quickbooks.intuit.com/small-business/coronavirus/paycheck-protection-program/ QuickBooks Capital expects to begin loan processing this week.

Additionally, we’re continuously updating our site with resources for small businesses to help through COVID-19 and will be adding new content on the Paycheck Protection Program.