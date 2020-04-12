Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta Launches COVID-19 Action Fund to Help Meet Immediate Needs of Those Fighting Breast Cancer During Global Pandemic

Pandemic Presents New Reality for Breast Cancer Patients and Survivors

Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta, metro Atlanta’s leading resource for breast cancer screening, diagnostic and support services, today announced the establishment of the Komen COVID-19 Action Fund to help the organization support the unique and immediate needs of those fighting breast cancer during this health and economic crisis.

Rising unemployment, mandatory stay at home orders and an overburdened health care system have created a perfect storm for breast cancer patients. All funds raised will ensure that Komen Atlanta is able to help those in need of support during this unprecedented time.

“While we are all adapting to the impact of COVID-19, Komen Atlanta is committed to serving metro Atlanta’s medically underserved by providing real-time support for patients and those with symptoms, right now, when they need it most,” said Cati Diamond Stone, CEO, Komen Atlanta. “An immediate response can mean the difference between sustainability of life and mortality for those whose lives are upended by COVID-19, but we can only be here for patients if we have the funding needed to deploy assistance.”

Komen Atlanta remains committed to doing whatever it takes to save lives by supporting those most vulnerable within the breast cancer community. The Komen COVID-19 Action Fund supports urgent needs among our breast cancer community today. Donors to the fund ensure important services continue for those in need, including:

Komen Atlanta’s Treatment Assistance Program which provides emergency financial assistance to overcome barriers that may prevent patients from accessing the care they need,

which provides emergency financial assistance to overcome barriers that may prevent patients from accessing the care they need, The Breast Care Helpline to help guide patients through difficult decisions and provide psychosocial support,

to help guide patients through difficult decisions and provide psychosocial support, Access to diagnostic services at top-quality medical facilities in the metro area because women with symptoms need immediate diagnostic workups, and

at top-quality medical facilities in the metro area because women with symptoms need immediate diagnostic workups, and Legal services to support access to benefits, home eviction prevention and end of life assistance, among other services.

Komen Atlanta noted that COVID-19 is disrupting routine screenings and supports delaying screening during this health crisis. However, Komen Atlanta strongly encourages people to know what is normal for them and to report any changes to their health care provider. The warning signs for breast cancer are not the same for everyone. The most common signs are changes to the look or feel of the breast, but a full list can be found on komenatlanta.org.

Komen Atlanta’s Breast Care Helpline can provide information, social support and help with coping strategies related to anxiety or concerns during these uncertain times. Calls to the helpline are answered by a trained and caring staff member in English or Spanish, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. You can reach the helpline by phone at 1-877-GO-KOMEN (465-6636), or by email at helpline@komen.org.

Those interested in supporting the unique needs of breast cancer patients during this health crisis are encouraged to visit komenatlanta.org/covid to learn more and to donate to the Fund.