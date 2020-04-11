Hang up on tech support calls

It can be frustrating to have problems with your computer, especially now that so many people are working from home. But if you get a call from someone claiming to be a Microsoft technician, saying there are viruses on your system, hang up the phone. It’s a scam.

Tech support scammers want you to pay for services you don’t need to fix problems that don’t exist. Here’s what you need to know:

Never give control of your computer or your credit card to anyone who calls you out of the blue.

Security pop-up warnings from real tech companies will never ask you to call a phone number. If your pop-up insists that you call, it’s a scam.

If you think there may be a problem with your computer, update your computer’s security software and run a scan.

If you need help fixing a problem, go to so someone you know and trust. Many software companies offer support online or by phone. Stores that sell computer equipment also offer technical support in person.

Check out this video to see how two people handled this issue.

And if you get a tech support scam call, block the caller, tell your friends and neighbors about it, then report it to the FTC.