Arthur M. Blank and Mercedes-Benz Stadium establish $1 million emergency relief fund

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and the Blank Family of Businesses Offer Help for Atlanta-Area Communities

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 – Atlanta, GA – Arthur M. Blank and Mercedes-Benz Stadium have established a $1 million emergency relief fund for core MBS Event-Day Associates, including associates for concessions partner, Levy Restaurants and venue security partner, SAFE Management to provide assistance with hardship incurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a moment to come together to take care of each other, uplift those on the front lines, provide for our community, and show up for our associates,” says Steve Cannon, CEO, AMB Sports + Entertainment. “Giving back to others and putting people first are priorities for our organization and now, more than ever is the time to do everything we can to help those in need while taking care of our team.”

In March, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced nearly $5.4 million in funding for immediate and long-term recovery assistance to organizations providing critical support throughout Georgia and Montana in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Foundation granted $5 million to the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund established by United Way of Greater Atlanta and Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta. Through a $100,000 grant to Hands On Atlanta, funding from the Blank Foundation will ensure 31 AmeriCorps members can continue to support public schools across metro Atlanta. With an increased demand for police presence throughout Atlanta, the Blank Foundation is providing $100,000 to the Atlanta Police Foundation to maintain adequate staffing levels and ensure the safety of officers through the enhanced sanitation of police facilities and the provision of personal sanitation supplies to police officers and other essential city employees.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium donated 3.5 tons of surplus food ($100,000 value), providing more than 2,310 meals to six nonprofit groups in Atlanta – Veterans Empowerment Organization (VEO), Atlanta Mission, Atlanta City Baptist Rescue Mission, Gateway Center, Hope House, and Salvation Army: Red Shield Services.

Atlanta Falcons player Grady Jarrett is partnering with Zaxby’s, the official chicken partner of the Atlanta Falcons to provide nearly 5,000 meals to first responders in Atlanta and his home of Rockdale county through the month of April. The Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon and the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders partnered with local schools in the metro Atlanta area creating numerous videos to engage with fans and provide activities that can be done at home with families as part of the NFL’s Play 60 activities and per CDC recommendations.

Atlanta United has joined Major League Soccer’s ‘MLS Unites,” a league-wide platform that highlights all of the efforts that MLS players, coaches, clubs and the league are doing to address the important messages and programs taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional community efforts will be announced soon.