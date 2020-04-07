Fair Count partners with Comcast NBC Universal in support of 2020 Census

Today, Fair Count and Comcast NBCUniversal announced a million-dollar national partnership encouraging participation in the 2020 Census. Fair Count’s “Piece of the Pie” ad began airing via Comcast NBCUniversal’s Public Service Announcement (PSA) time across the nation this week. It will be followed by another ad, called “Sisters for the Census,” that will run through the end of the census response period on August 15.

“Comcast is a trusted voice in households across the nation, and we are grateful to them for allowing us to utilize this platform,” said Dr. Jeanine Abrams McLean, Vice President of Fair Count. “This partnership will allow us to reach people across the country — from urban to rural communities — letting them know how participation in the 2020 Census will benefit their families, friends, and communities for the next ten years.”

The unknown impact of moving the census online, anticipated disinformation campaigns, and a general lack of trust in sharing personal data with the federal government also creates significant barriers to a fair and accurate census. To combat these issues, identifying trusted messages, messengers, and platforms with the capacity to reach deep into “Hard to Count” communities is crucial to this effort. Partnering with Comcast NBCUniversal will have a large impact on bolstering the importance of participating in the 2020 Census.

“As we embark on the first digital census, Comcast is proud to extend our platform and support the outreach efforts of Fair Count, an organization that shares our commitment to encouraging census participation across hard to count communities, particularly communities of color,” said Dalila Wilson-Scott, Senior Vice President for Community Investment at Comcast Corporation and President of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of social distancing practices, the use of television and digital media to connect with communities is more important now than ever.

In addition to the PSAs running nationally, Jeanine Abrams McLean is featured online at Comcast’s “Newsmakers” platform discussing the importance of the 2020 Census.