Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces hazard pay policy for Atlanta’s front-line staff

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces Hazard Pay Policy for City’s Front-line Staff

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an Administrative Order directing the institution of a hazard pay policy for front-line City employees. Eligible employees will be compensated an additional $500 per month.

“As Atlanta families manage the COVID-19 crisis, there are City employees going out each and every day so that critical City services continue without disruption,” said Mayor Bottoms. “These men and women leave their homes to keep our streets safe, ensure our communities are maintained, keep our water clean and so much more. They are putting their lives on the line and we are grateful for their service.”

The hazard pay policy would apply to nearly 5,400 front-line staff positions, including: sworn public safety positions and civilians performing critical watershed, aviation, solid waste, transportation, inspection, parks and recreation and other frontline functions.

This policy is to be effective March 30, 2020.

You can view Mayor Bottoms’ Administrative Order online here.

The Bottoms Administration has taken a number of actions in response to the COVID-19 health threat.

The City launched #ATLSTRONG—a new website that will serve as a COVID-19 resource hub for Atlanta residents. By visiting ATLSTRONG.ORG, residents and business can sign up for COVID-19 text alerts, request information on emergency fund assistance relief and more.

The City has also posted prevention information and additional resources related to COVID-19 on its website here.

Chief among the City’s guidance to residents and visitors are the following preventative measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have recently returned from a country with ongoing COVID-19 infections monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials