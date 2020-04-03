Def Comedy Jam healing through laughter in the wake of COVID-19

As people in America and around the world continue to practice safety within their homes; in an effort to control the spread of this virus we present to you a Def Comedy Jam in support of communities in need during this COVID-19 Public Health Crisis, produced by Jeru Tillman, Erica Ford (LIFE camp, Inc.), Gushcloud, O’Neal McKnight, Bob Sumner, Althea Lim, Hasaun Muhammad, Russell Simmons, and Rush Philanthropic. We aim to help those in need and connect people through laughter and positivity.

Hosted by Cedric The Entertainer!

Featuring: Def Comedy Jam’s Original DJ; Kid Capri and Comedians Adele Givens, Spice Adams, Corey Holcomb, Chris Tucker, DL Hughley, Lunelle, JB Smoove, Ashima Franklin, Michael Blackson, TK Kirkland, Bill Bellamy, Mike Epps, Chris Spencer, Gary Owen, Jess Hilarious, Tony Baker, David Arnold, Earthquake, Donnell Rawlings, Affion Crockett and many more To Be Announced! Also making their debuts under the Def Comedy Jam umbrella are GC Studio’s own Reggie Couz, KMoore The Goat and Kellye Hardy.

Afterparty will be led by the one and only DJ Cassidy! Help Spread the Word!

Consider donating today and tune in THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 5, 2020 at 7:00 PM PST/10:00 PM EST for Def Comedy Jam: Healing Through Laughter!

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is our goal?

The goal of the Def Comedy Jam is to raise funds to provide basic protective equipment for essential workers and individuals in vulnerable and underserved communities. Supplies include items such as hand sanitizer, protective suits and masks for the most vulnerable communities currently impacted by COVID-19.

How will the funds be used?

100% of proceeds will be used to benefit essential workers and individuals in inner city communities- specifically targeting our hometown of Queens, NY that has been highlighted as the most affected area in New York. Brave and inspiring people within the community are putting up a valiant fight against COVID-19, we must support them !

How will the funds be managed?

Funds contributed on this page will be received and managed by Rush Philanthropic, a 501(c)3 tax deductible non-profit organization.

Who will manage distribution of supplies?

Distribution efforts will be coordinated with our community partners, LIFE Camp, Inc. led by Erica Ford, with support of a network of various organizations within the New York Metropolitan area. (List of participating organizations are updated daily and available upon request).

Who will receive supplies?

Supplies purchased/collected will be distributed amongst essential workers and individuals specifically in the epicenter of the virus in Queens, NY and Brooklyn, NY with supplies also going to Rush Philanthropic’s surrounding community in Logan section of Philadelphia, PA.

Where can you watch?