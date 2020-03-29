Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms launches #ATLSTRONG for COVID-19 resources

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the launch of #ATLSTRONG—a new website that will serve as a COVID-19 resource hub for Atlanta residents. By visiting ATLSTRONG.ORG, residents and businesses can sign up for COVID-19 text alerts, request information on emergency fund assistance relief and more.

“Atlanta will rise above the challenges we face with the COVID-19 health threat, and we will do so together,” said Mayor Bottoms. “By staying connected, residents and businesses alike can do their part to ensure we stop the spread of this virus and start the recovery process.”

By texting “ATLCOVID19” to 888777, users will receive the latest and necessary information on COVID-19 as it happens. By visiting ATLSTRONG.ORG, visitors will find information on meal assistance, CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, find information on Mayor Bottoms’ Executive and Administrative Orders and tax relief information for businesses.

The launch of #ATLSTRONG is the latest action taken by Mayor Bottoms to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the City of Atlanta.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an Executive Order instituting a temporary order for those individuals within the territorial jurisdictional limits of the City of Atlanta to stay in their place of residence.

Mayor Bottoms issued an Executive Order calling for the closure of all bars and nightclubs that do not serve food, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys, and arcades, and private social clubs, located within the territorial jurisdictional limits of the City of Atlanta. However, restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments where food is served may continue preparing and offering food to customers via delivery service, drive-through, or take-out.

Mayor Bottoms issued an Administrative Order directing the Atlanta Police Department to refrain from enforcing prohibitions against the sale of unopened wine or malt beverages by the package for off premises consumption by restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments licensed for the sale of those beverages.

Mayor Bottoms also issued a directive for the Centers of Hope Afterschool program to continue to provide free meals to all students who rely on them throughout the closure of schools. For more information on the Centers of Hope Afterschool Program and Registration, please visit the Official Website.

The City has also posted prevention information and additional resources related to COVID-19 on its website here.

Chief among the City’s guidance to residents and visitors are the following preventative measures: