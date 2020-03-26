Atlanta restaurant list for curbside takeout and closings

Firepit Pizza Tavern – Offering curbside service, take out and delivery with Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash.

519 Memorial Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30312 . Stay connected on Instagram at @firepitatl and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/firepitatl. For more information or to view the full menu, visit firepitatl.com or call 404-995-4777. Firepit Pizza Tavern is open daily for lunch and dinner and is located at. Stay connected on Instagram at @firepitatl and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/firepitatl.

Fūdo – Offering curbside service and take out from 12 to 9 p.m. and delivery with DoorDash.

5070 Peachtree Blvd Suite A100 Chamblee, GA 30341 . For more information, visit Fúdo is located in Perimeter Crossing at. For more information, visit www.fudoatl.com or call 678.691.7088. Stay connected on Twitter at @FudoATL and on Instagram @FudoATL.

Dantanna’s – Offering curbside, takeout, delivery with Uber Eats, Postmates, Grub Hub from 11:30 p.m. to 7:30pm. 50% off wine and beer – takeout only. Each order comes with a roll of toilet paper.

Dantanna’s Buckhead is located at the Shops Around Lenox, 3400 Around Lenox Rd NE #304, Atlanta, GA 3032. For more information visit www.dantannas.com or call 404.760.8873 for Dantanna’s Buckhead and 404.522.8873 for Dantanna’s Downtown. Stay connected on Twitter and Instagram at @dantannas.

Wild Heaven Avondale is open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily for beer-takeout the West End location is open from 12 to 8 p.m. Fina at Wild Heaven West End is offering delivery with Grub Hub.

For more information, visit https://wildheavenbeer.com. Stay connected at Stay connected via social media on Facebook at www.facebook.com/beerwildheaven , on Instagram at @beerwildheaven or @finawildheaven , and on Twitter at @BeerWildHeaven .

Park Tavern – Full menu available for takeout, delivery with DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates Friday through Sunday. 1/2 priced bottles of wine to-go/.

Park Tavern is located on the Atlanta BeltLine in the heart of Midtown on the corner of 10th Street and Monroe overlooking Piedmont Park and the Midtown skyline. For more information, visit www.parktavern.com or call 404.249.0001. Stay connected on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/ParkTavern and on Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter @parktavern.

STK Atlanta – Offering takeout and delivery with Postmates, Uber Eats. 1/2 price wine is also available.

For more information about takeout and delivery options, visit https://stksteakhouse.com/delivery/ or call 404-793-0144. Stay connected on Twitter and @eatstk #stkatlanta. Closed:

Bully Boy – Temporarily closed

PARISH – Temporarily closed

TWO urban licks – Temporarily closed

The Shed at Glenwood – Temporarily closed

Atlas – Temporarily closed

The Garden Room – Temporarily closed