Municipal Court of Atlanta reduces operations to limit the COVID-19 spread

ATLANTA – The Municipal Court of Atlanta will operate consistent with public safety measures and local public health advisories. Court operations will be substantially abbreviated for at least the next thirty (30) days. In an effort to limit unnecessary risk of exposure, the Court is deploying processes to allow the public to resolve cases electronically by expanding the list of online payable violations as a temporary emergency protocol. Constitutionally required hearings, such as first appearance will continue as required, but in limited capacity.

Persons wishing to contest their case before a judge may request a future court date. Regularly scheduled, non-critical court appearances are being reset by notice. The Court will maintain functions to process license issues electronically, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Driver Services. “The Court is making every effort to balance the public’s safety, health and welfare while addressing the need to maintain the most necessary judicial functions,” said Chief Judge Christopher T. Portis.

The Municipal Court of Atlanta has employed an Emergency Preparedness Plan. Public safety is paramount, and the Court is encouraging personnel and the public to take the risks of COVID-19 serious. The Court is taking precautions to maintain a safe and healthy environment. The Court is actively coordinating with the City of Atlanta and judicial circuit partners to ensure up to date guidance and responses are being followed.