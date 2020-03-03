Former NBA player launches sports and STEM clinics for Atlanta students

The FREE HBCU Heroes Clinic Leads Up To The NCAA Final Four Games Hosted In Atlanta

NBA veteran George Lynch, in partnership with Clark Atlanta University Men’s Basketball Team and Hot 107.9 radio, is hosting HBCU Heroes’ Sports and STEM Camps 2020. The FREE clinics, sponsored by JPMorgan Chase, will be held three consecutive Saturdays this month; March 14, March 21 and March 28 at Clark Atlanta University.

“I’ve called some of my NBA and NFL friends, community groups and corporations to provide opportunity, access and exposure to young students in the Atlanta area,” says George Lynch, former NBA player and head coach of Clark Atlanta University’s men’s basketball team. “We want students to see the endless career possibilities in all of the industries that we are presenting to them.”

The HBCU HEROES clinic will offer sub-clinics throughout each day for boys and girls ages 6-15. NBA and NFL veterans will power the camps from special appearances, pep talks and skills drills. Invitees include NBA legend Terry Cummings and Theo Ratcliff, along with NFL veterans Vonnie Holliday and Alge Crumpler. In addition, HBCU legends two-time Patriots SuperBowl Champion Tyrone Poole and Eagles Champion Hugh Douglas. The STEM clinic, led by WNBA player Niesha Butler , focuses on the introduction to the fundamentals of STEM and its disciplines. The music clinic, led by international musician Ryan Kilgore , will introduce various careers in the music industry. The cheer/dance clinic, led by famed choreographer Drea Kelly , will focus on teaching creative and innovative techniques skills. And there will also be a financial literacy clinic, powered by JPMorgan Chase, designed to help build financial health and teach students how to achieve financial stability.

“It is important for those of us who have achieved success to collaborate together, to reach back and show the younger generation what success looks and feels like, beyond what they see on TV,” says Lynch, co-founder of HBCU Heroes. Lynch and his business partner, Tracey Pennywell, had the vision for the camp and quickly gained the support of the business community. Dozens of Atlanta area businesses, organizations and influencers are involved in this initiative, including Clark Atlanta University, 100 Black Men of Atlanta, YMCA of Metro Atlanta, Hot 107.9 radio, the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta.