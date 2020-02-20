Commissioner Arrington to host 2020 Black History Film Festival

Includes films highlighting unsung Black heroes of America’s History

ATLANTA – Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington Jr., in conjunction with the Friends of Wolf Creek, Fulton Films, and Urban Film Review, will host a film festival to celebrate Black History Month at Wolf Creek Library (3100 Enon Rd., Atlanta, GA 30349), Metropolitan Library (1332 Metropolitan Pkwy. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310), and ArtsXchange (2148 Newnan St., East Point, GA 30344). The film festival will take place over two days and begin with an opening reception on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. at Wolf Creek Library, and the film festival screenings will occur at Wolf Creek and Metropolitan Atlanta Libraries as well as ArtsXchange on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, starting at noon.

The films screened at each location on Saturday will highlight the unsung heroes and stories African-Americans in the struggle for civil rights and progress in America. Among the films to be screened are features dealing with the Black Power movement of the 1960’s and 1970’s, the lingering cultural impact of slavery on American life, the history of Black History Month itself, and how to trace genealogy through Oprah Winfrey’s own personal journey. This event is free and open to the public.

At the opening reception, Commissioner Arrington will screen “Building Atlanta: The Herman J. Russell Story”. The documentary shares the legacy of Mr. Russell building the skyline of Atlanta, funding the Civil Rights Moment, and making opportunities to create other successful black entrepreneurs. Those seeking more information on this event can reach the office of District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington Jr. at www.FultonCommission5.com or Eventbrite.com . The event can be shared on social media via the hashtag #2020BHFF.