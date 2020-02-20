AARP GA Names Hillary A. Johnson new Outreach and Volunteer Engagement Manager

AARP Georgia today announced the hiring of Hillary A. Johnson as the Outreach and Volunteer Engagement Manager. In this newly created role, Johnson will oversee the statewide community outreach and volunteer engagement strategies.

“I’m very excited to welcome Hillary to our team. She has a proven track record of making a positive impact in communities,” Georgia State Director Debra Tyler-Horton said. “I look forward to increasing our community footprint and enhancing our volunteer engagement across Georgia, as AARP continues to enrich the lives of those who are 50+.”

Johnson has served the Georgia and Ohio communities for over three decades and won numerous awards for her creative and innovative programming. Johnson’s previous positions include serving youth and adults with her work at CRH Americas, Heineken USA, the Cincinnati Public Schools District, Miller Brewing Company, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Cleveland Browns.

“Joining the AARP Georgia team allows me to combine my passion for working with people and my desire for developing beneficial programming in our community,” Outreach and Volunteer Engagement Manager Hillary Johnson said.

Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communications with an emphasis in public relations at Valdosta State University, and a master’s of business administration in marketing from Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management. She also received a certificate in Non-Profit Management from the Mandel School of Applied Sciences.