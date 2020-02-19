Lovers’ getaway: Taraji P. Henson and fiancé at Nobu los Cabos

Love was in the air for Taraji P Henson and her fiancé Kelvin Hayden as they whisked off to Nobu Hotel Los Cabos for a romantic vacation for two! The lovebirds took a break from freezing cold Chicago where she is shooting the spinoff to her hit show Empire. The Oscar winning actress and retired NFL player arrived at their private ocean view suite where they were welcomed with a Nobu signature cocktail and specially prepared dessert to celebrate the Valentine’s Day weekend. The couple kicked off their lovers’ escape with a romantic boat tour of the famous Cabo San Lucas Arch where they dined on lobster, oysters and chocolate covered strawberries as they toasted to their upcoming nuptials.

After their sunset cruise, the two enjoyed a candlelit dinner at Nobu Restaurant where they dined on signature dishes such as Salmon tartare with caviar, Octopus Tiradito, Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna, miso black cod and yellowtail sashimi to name a few. Taraji took to her Instagram to show off her heart shaped strawberry that she fed to her fiancé.

The next day the loving couple started their morning with freshly prepared breakfast from Malibu Farm before retreating to the adults only infinity pool. The duo spent the day lounging by the pool with friends and graciously taking photos with fans. Rumor has it she bought the whole pool as round of cocktails on her! In the early afternoon they headed to Esencia Spa where they took advantage of the outdoor hydrotherapy garden, experiential shower, cabana jacuzzi and hydrotherapy pool before they went in for their couple’s massage and facials. Kelvin was also spotted working out of the state-of-the-art gym while Taraji was snapping pictures to commemorate her first time at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos.

Dinner that night was somehow better than the last as Nobu Restaurant pulled out all the stops with an entire dining experience curated around Valentine’s Day. From a giant display of sushi in the shape of a heart to “eternal flame” cocktails, this was a meal they will never forget. The couple made a toast to an unforgettable weekend and gushed about how much fun they had celebrating their last Valentines together before getting married.