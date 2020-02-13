Mayor launches City of Atlanta’s first report on LGBTQ Affairs

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the release of the City of Atlanta’s first LGBTQ Affairs report. The first Biennial Report of LGBTQ Affairs highlights key policies, programs and initiatives of the Bottoms Administration, specifically aimed at improving the lives of Atlanta’s LGBTQ residents.

“From day one, this Administration has remained committed to building a city that works for everyone,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Atlanta’s LGBTQ community has long been an active contributor to the vibrancy of our city, and as Mayor, I will ensure the City continues to balance the scale and take a more active role in contributing to the wellness of our LGBTQ residents and neighbors.”

The report recaps the first two years of the Bottoms Administration’s LGBTQ Affairs program, including key partnerships, charitable giving, and stories from real Atlantans on the impact of the Bottoms Administration’s LGBTQ-related efforts.

“I could not be prouder that my City and my Mayor have made the issues facing my community a top priority,” said LGBTQ Affairs Coordinator Malik Brown. “This report tells the story of real LGBTQ Atlantans, and further cements this Administration’s commitment to fairness and equity—regardless of who you are or who you love.”

With the commitment of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board and the support of corporate and community partners, the Bottoms Administration has built one of the most robust municipal LGBTQ Affairs programs in the nation. Key LGBTQ-related accomplishments for the Bottoms Administration as highlighted in the Biennial LGBTQ report include:

Creating long-lasting and institutional support for the LGBTQ community, within Atlanta City Government, by appointing the first-ever City official who focuses solely on LGBTQ Affairs and establishing a diverse Mayoral LGBTQ Advisory Board.

Implementing innovative policies, like expanding access to PrEP in the City of Atlanta, establishing anti-bullying measures in all City youth-serving facilities, and calling on the State of Georgia to ban the harmful and dangerous practice of conversion therapy.

Bolstering financial support of local grassroots organizations to provide needed social services including housing for trans individuals, information and resources to prevent the spread HIV/AIDS, and platforms for the expansion of LGBTQ arts, entertainment and culture.

Making City recognitions more inclusive by inviting the LGBTQ community into City Hall through events such as the Mayor’s Pride Reception, Mayor’s Black LGBTQ Pride Reception, Drag Queen Story Hour at Atlanta City Hall and increasing the number of Phoenix Awards issued to LGBTQ leaders in business, the arts, public advocacy, and civic engagement.

The City of Atlanta’s Biennial Report on LGBTQ Affairs can be downloaded at ATLGBTQ.atlantaga.gov/report. Limited print copies are also available in the Mayor’s Office of One Atlanta and various venues throughout the city.