Rep. McBath brings Sandy Springs health care provider to State of the Union

Raising Awareness of the Importance of Protecting Quality, Affordable Health Care for Americans with Pre-Existing Conditions Like Rep. Lucy McBath and Dr. Weisman

In attendance at last night’s State of the Union address was Dr. Jamie Weisman, a dermatologist, researcher, and writer from Sandy Springs, Georgia, who lives with a pre-existing condition. Dr. Weisman accompanied Rep. Lucy McBath (GA-06) as her guest.

“It can be hard for those who have pre-existing conditions to find affordable care for their families, and I hear from our neighbors regularly about how important these issues are to them,” said McBath. “As a two-time breast cancer survivor, I have seen firsthand the challenges that so many Americans experience. Dr. Weisman has a unique perspective on many of these challenges, both as a provider and as a patient. We must all come together to fight for affordable, accessible health care for Americans, especially those who live with pre-existing conditions. I’m pleased to welcome Dr. Weisman to Washington this week, and appreciate her willingness to share her story on behalf of so many others.”

A patient long before she became a physician, Dr. Weisman has a genetic immunodeficiency and is dependent on ongoing medical care and pharmaceuticals. With this unique perspective, she has advocated for access to care and protection of patients with pre-existing conditions. She is the author of the memoir, As I Live and Breathe: Notes of a Patient Doctor.

“Millions of Americans live with pre-existing conditions, and I have treated patients who struggle to find access to quality, affordable care,” said Dr. Jamie Weisman. “As someone who lives with a pre-existing condition and cares for patients with complex medical problems, making sure that we have access to health insurance and can afford the life-saving medication we rely on is something I cannot live without. I am honored to be invited to the State of the Union, and I am proud of Congresswoman McBath’s tireless effort to protect our care.”

A lifelong Georgia resident, Dr. Weisman lives on the street she grew up on, and is deeply committed to promoting the health and well-being of her fellow Georgia residents. Dr. Weisman owns Medical Dermatology Specialists, a practice focused on autoimmune and inflammatory skin disease. She is also the director of research at Advanced Medical Research where she helps to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of treatment for severe skin diseases including psoriasis, lupus, and eczema. She has served as President of both the Georgia Society of Dermatologists and the Atlanta Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, as well as serving on committees for the American Academy of Dermatology and collaborating on research at Emory University and the University of Pennsylvania.