Atlanta City Council Member Michael Julian Bond kicks off Black History Month events

Atlanta City Council Member Michael Julian Bond Kicking Off Several Events in Honor of Black History Month

ATLANTA — Post 1 At-Large Council member Michael Julian Bond is kicking off several events in honor of Black History Month. The events will take place at Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Avenue SW.

Date Event Time

Feb. 6 National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 8:30 a.m.

Feb. 17 Voices of Atlanta Senior Citizen Chorus Noon

Feb. 17 Proclamation Presentation Honoring Reverend Eric Terrell 1 p.m.

“It’s a true honor and privilege to be able to be out in the community and to invite the people of Atlanta to City Hall to commemorate and celebrate Black History Month throughout February. While we rightfully have many iconic figures in our city’s history, we also have so many unsung heroes who deserve recognition as well,” Bond said. “The spirit of Black History Month is about recognizing and celebrating the incredible contributions and the central role that we have played in our country’s history. It’s a time to reflect and come together in observance and commemoration of a rich history that continues to this day. I’m looking forward to celebrating with the community.”

Bond will host an event Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8:30 a.m. in recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day in the Council Chamber at Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Avenue SW. The observance is an opportunity to increase education about HIV/AIDS and promote community involvement. The first National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day was held in 1999 as a grassroots effort to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS prevention, care and treatment in communities of color.

Bond will also present the Voices of Atlanta Senior Citizen Chorus on Monday, Feb. 17 at noon. The community is invited to come hear the musical celebration, which will be held in the Old Council Chamber at City Hall.

He will be honoring Reverend Eric Terrell during a proclamation presentation at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 during the full Council meeting. Terrell is a civil rights veteran who has participated in many marches and rallies in support of civil rights.

