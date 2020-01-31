TechBridge appoints education technology executive as next CEO

After an extensive national search, TechBridge, a longstanding Atlanta-based nonprofit, dedicated to breaking the cycle of generational poverty through the innovative use of technology as a means to transform nonprofit and community impact, is proud to announce the appointment of Nicole Armstrong as Chief Executive Officer. Armstrong takes the reigns from Julio Carrillo who served as the Acting CEO for the past nine months and COO for 21/2 years. Carrillo succeeded James Franklin, former TechBridge CEO.

Armstrong is a seasoned business executive with more than two decades of experience and a series of successes with public sector, large and mid-sized organizations, particularly focused on operations and emerging business strategies. Most recently she served as Senior Vice President of Customer Success at Renaissance Learning, one of the nation’s largest education technology companies. Prior to Renaissance, she was CEO and Co-Founder of Noodle Markets, K-12’s first digital procurement platform and national marketplace. Armstrong also served as President of CORE Education and Consulting Solutions (ECS), Inc., an Atlanta-based leading global education company providing assessments, interventions and content solutions for districts and states serving Pre-K, K-12, Employability, Special Education and Higher Education sectors. Prior to CORE ECS, she was the Senior Vice President of Client Services for Schoolnet, Inc. and Pearson Education. Armstrong holds a bachelor’s degree with honors in Computer Science Engineering from Binghamton University’s Watson School of Engineering and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Maryland University College with a master’s degree in Business Administration.

On Armstrong’s appointment, Vish Narendra, TechBridge Board Chair (SVP & CIO, Graphic Packaging International) noted, “This is an exciting time for TechBridge. We will celebrate 20 years of service this year. More than 50,000 nonprofits use our technology. We’ve improved outcomes and transformed over 100 nonprofits and we’ve impacted more than 50 million people through the nonprofits we serve. Nicole brings more than two decades of experience as an exceptional leader and innovator. That, coupled with her extensive public sector, engineering and consulting background makes her uniquely positioned to take TechBridge to the next level of its evolution”.

Said Armstrong on joining TechBridge, “I am humbled and deeply honored to have been selected for this role. I feel a personal connection to the TechBridge mission. My love affair with technology, which started at the age of 11, changed the trajectory of my life. The work that TechBridge is doing, to impact individuals, communities and nonprofits, not only matters, but also is a social imperative. I look forward to locking arms with the board, our team, our partners and our nonprofit clients, so that we can continue to make a profound difference in the lives of those that need it most”.

TechBridge is focused on some exciting product releases this year. First, in partnership with Feeding America, it plans to continue to improve and rollout Agency and Donor Express 2.0, which enables food banks to list inventories online, providing hunger relief agencies the opportunity to order food seamlessly. Second, TechBridge has launched JusticeServer, an open API platform for pro bono attorneys and civil case management needed by Legal Services Organizations (LSOs) serving people living in poverty. “We are thrilled to have Nicole onboard because she really understands the importance of leveraging technology to drive exponential change with far reaching outcomes. We are confident that Nicole is the right person to lead the organization towards pivotal growth”, says TechBridge co-founder Scott Geller.

The search for the CEO began in early 2019. The effort was led by Clint Bailey, one of TechBridge’s dedicated board members, along with Neysa Dillon Brown, Managing Director with Diversified Search and her team. Diversified Search www.diversifiedsearch.com is an executive search firm specializing in the nonprofit and philanthropic fields.

About TechBridge

TechBridge is an innovative 501(c)3 charitable, nonprofit organization with a mission to bring creative technology solutions from our robust IT business sector to the vast ecosystem of nonprofit agencies addressing homelessness, food insecurity, living-wage jobs programs, after school education and other critical impact areas. Through hands-on change management, TechBridge applies tech solutions to nonprofits –separately and collectively– to help individuals and families living in low-income, low-opportunity communities break out of the cycle of generational poverty.