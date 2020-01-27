Kelly Loeffler still silent on critical questions for Georgia Families

Loeffler refuses to answer basic questions about the Senate GOP’s reckless and unpopular agenda

ATLANTA — “Political mega-donor” Kelly Loeffler continues to struggle this week as yet another round of poor polling showed her underwater with independents and with less than a quarter of Georgia voters viewing her favorably. The worrisome data comes as Senator Loeffler still refuses to answer basic questions on critical issues affecting Georgia families — including her “100%” support of the GOP’s toxic agenda.

This week, the Democratic Party of Georgia is ready to remind Loeffler that her standing won’t improve by hiding. Here are the five questions she needs to answer:

Will Loeffler stand with Senator David Perdue and the White House to try to put earned benefits programs like Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block, after her party voted to add nearly $2 trillion to the national debt in their tax giveaway to giant corporations and ultra-wealthy donors like herself?

Why does Loeffler support Senate Republicans’ efforts to gut coverage protections for over 1.8 million Georgians with pre-existing conditions and does she agree with Perdue that “of course” she’ll stand by Republicans’ reckless anti-health care lawsuit that would undo federal health care protections and take away coverage for 21 million Americans?

Will Loeffler continue to stand behind Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as he blocks bipartisan legislation that would bring down skyrocketing drug costs for Georgia families, even as new reports show pharmaceutical companies are continuing to jack up prices for lifesaving drugs?

Does Loeffler agree with Senator David Perdue that she would “absolutely not” support greater middle-class tax relief if it meant delaying corporate tax breaks, even though the GOP gave big corporations a deficit-busting $1 trillion tax handout?

What will Loeffler do to prevent her “minefield” of potential conflicts of interest from affecting her own business interests, especially now that she serves on the Senate committee in charge of overseeing the regulator of her husband’s firm?

“Kelly Loeffler has had weeks to answer these basic questions for Georgia voters,” said Alex Floyd, spokesman for the Democratic Party of Georgia. “Now, facing poor polling and a party base that still remains ‘skeptical,’ it’s time for Loeffler to finally break her silence and explain why she backs an agenda ‘100%’ that would do so much damage to Georgia families.”