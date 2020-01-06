On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council major legislative items for Monday, Jan. 6

On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council Significant Legislative Items for Monday, Jan. 6

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation Monday to provide for a comprehensive update to the city of Atlanta’s impact fee program (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1728). The City assesses impact fees on new developments to help pay for the expanded capital facilities that will be required to serve new residents and businesses that will occupy the developments. Impact fees are assessed for transportation, parks, police and fire facilities.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include:

• An ordinance that would establish a Small Business Advisory Council to provide policy recommendations related to supporting the development and growth of micro and small businesses and entrepreneurs (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1722). The advisory council would consist of seven members appointed by the Mayor, Council president, Council members, Invest Atlanta and the Atlanta Business League.

• A resolution authorizing a memorandum of agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the use of their Integrated Public Alerting and Warning System (IPAWS) for the purpose of sending emergency notification messages to the public concerning emergency conditions that may affect Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Legislative Reference No. 19-R-5329).

Members of the Council will present proclamations in honor of The Glenn School Children’s Clothing Sale, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and employees of the Department of Watershed Management.

The Atlanta City Council will convene Monday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Avenue SW.

About Atlanta City Council

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration.

The Atlanta City Council is comprised of 12 districts and three at-large posts. Council representatives include: Council President: Felicia A. Moore; District 1: Carla Smith; District 2: Amir Farokhi; District 3: Antonio Brown; District 4: Cleta Winslow; District 5: Natalyn Mosby Archibong; District 6: Jennifer N. Ide; District 7: Howard Shook; District 8: J.P. Matzigkeit; District 9: Dustin Hillis; District 10: Andrea L. Boone; District 11: Marci Collier Overstreet; District 12: Joyce M. Sheperd; Post 1 At-Large: Michael Julian Bond; Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland; and Post 3 At-Large: Andre Dickens.

To learn more about the Atlanta City Council, please visit http://citycouncil.atlantaga.gov/.