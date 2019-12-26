The Game Changer for Black Entrepreneurs in 2020

By Angel Harmon

Let’s be honest. Many African-Americans want to be entrepreneurs running successful businesses, but most of them lack the necessary foundation and resources to even operate their businesses properly. To be precise, 80 percent of businesses fail within the first year, according to a Bloomberg and Forbes reports. Everywhere you look, statistics read that differences in social networks, role models, education, and occupational choices are the reason that African-Americans are either failing in business or are reluctant to get started.

As a black multi-preneur, I can earnestly say that we are our worst enemy, but with the right people, research, planning and flexibility, our businesses actually have a better chance of succeeding. The easiest thing you can do in any line of business is to ask for help, but why do we not take advantage of this? This is the very reason why Charlene White-Thompkins of Biz-Quic, Inc. and her team want to get ahead for the new year and not only help black business owners position themselves for success, but for efficiency. They are solely an African-American run business out of Brunswick, GA. To their dismay, the company’s clientele consists of only eight percent ethnic group that is a minority in which they help excel year after year.