Atlanta City Council Member Marci Collier Overstreet hosts brunch with Santa Saturday

Atlanta City Council Member Marci Collier Overstreet Hosting Brunch with Santa Saturday

ATLANTA — District 11 Council member Marci Collier Overstreet is hosting Brunch with Santa Saturday, Dec. 21 at noon at The Briar, 2890 Continental Colony Parkway. Brunch with Santa honors students from five elementary schools, including Fickett, Continental Colony, Deerwood, Kimberly and Cascade.

The event is open only to children selected by the school principal at each school. Students will enjoy food and games, make arts and crafts in Santa’s Workshop, and more.

“I’m very excited to host Brunch with Santa for the second year in a row in District 11,” Overstreet said. “This event celebrates the children in our community while supporting families and spreading holiday cheer. It truly warms my heart and is a great way to give back to our residents. I truly appreciate our community partners: CERM, Briar Development, Princeton Lakes Subdivision HOA, and Rohadfox Construction for their generous donations.”

Overstreet is asking District 11 residents to help make the event a success by either donating a new, unwrapped toy or volunteering at the event. Please contact her office at 404-330-6054 for more information.