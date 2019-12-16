Gaetz’s criticism of Biden is seen as short-sighted, given his own troubled past before being elected to Congress. According to RawStory, the Florida representative was arrested for a DUI and refused to perform a field sobriety and breathalyzer test.

“I don’t know — I don’t know what members, if any, have had problems with substance abuse, been busted for DUI, I don’t know,” Johnson continued. “But if I did, I wouldn’t raise it against anyone on this committee. I don’t think it’s proper. And, you know, I think we have to get back down to what is most important here.”

Following the hearing, while a spokesperson for Johnson said the Georgia congressman’s comments speak for themselves, Gaetz reportedly told CNN, “I didn’t pay much attention to it [the comments]. I’m focused on the president. I don’t think Americans are hanging on a traffic incident I had a decade ago.”