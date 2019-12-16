Gaetz, who has fiercely supported Donald Trump throughout the impeachment process, began his rant on Hunter Biden, the son of 2020 hopeful and former vice president Joe Biden, during the House Judiciary Committee hearing, according to the Business Insider.
In a vicious attempt to discredit Biden’s professional work for Burisma, a Ukranian holding company, Gaetz said, “It’s a little hard to believe that Burisma hired Hunter Biden to resolve their international disputes when he could not resolve his own dispute with Hertz rental car over leaving cocaine and a crack pipe in the car.”
Johnson countered Gaetz’s unwarranted attack, citing that his congressional colleague crossed the line with his comment.
“I would say that the pot calling the kettle black is not something that we should do,” the Georgia congressman said, ensuing laughter from the audience.
Gaetz’s criticism of Biden is seen as short-sighted, given his own troubled past before being elected to Congress. According to RawStory, the Florida representative was arrested for a DUI and refused to perform a field sobriety and breathalyzer test.
“I don’t know — I don’t know what members, if any, have had problems with substance abuse, been busted for DUI, I don’t know,” Johnson continued. “But if I did, I wouldn’t raise it against anyone on this committee. I don’t think it’s proper. And, you know, I think we have to get back down to what is most important here.”
Following the hearing, while a spokesperson for Johnson said the Georgia congressman’s comments speak for themselves, Gaetz reportedly told CNN, “I didn’t pay much attention to it [the comments]. I’m focused on the president. I don’t think Americans are hanging on a traffic incident I had a decade ago.”
According to the Tampa Bay Times, after his DUI arrest in 2008, Gaetz only received a figurative slap on the wrist, circumventing a license suspension, criminal proceeding and subsequent charges.