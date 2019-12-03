Stepp Stewart’s ‘A Soulful Christmas’ at Porter Sanford Performing Arts Center

This African American Christmas tale takes you back to a time when Christmas Eve meant pure magic. Feel the excitement of being a little kid again as A Soulful Christmas’ lead characters, Destiny and Julius, get the Christmas surprise of their young lives. Broadway-style production numbers, exciting choreography, show-stopping performances, and soulful voices make up this anticipated holiday show

Emmy Nominated – Producer,/Director/Choreographer/Songwriter and Playwright Stepp Stewart has been in Show Business for over 35 years, touring in the United States, Europe, and Japan. He attended The Ohio State University with continuing studies in New York City while focusing on Theater and Dance. He is best known as the Dance Fitness Star of the Emmy Award-Winning Television hit, The Dr. Oz Show.

As a Talk Show Host he has interviewed: Lin Manuel Miranda, Chris Jackson, Andy Blankenbuehler, Chita Rivera, Loretta Devine, Jennifer Holliday, Quincy Jones, Trey Songz, Keith David, and more. He has worked with Broadway & Tony award-winning legends: George C. Wolfe, Hinton Battle, LaChanze, Ben Vereen, Savion Glover, Tommy Tune, Ann Reinking, Gene Saks, Christopher Gattelli, Lilias White, just to name a few.

Stepp produced, directed and choreographed the Off-Broadway production of Red Hot Broadway starring Tony Award Nominee for Smokey Joes Cafe’s BJ Crosby.

His original cast album recordings include Show N Tell The Musical, and Cindy (A Different Kind Of Cinderella Story). His performing theatrical credits include Jelly’s Last Jam, Cats, Sophisticated Ladies, Bubbling Brown Sugar, Chicago, Applause, Hot Mikado, and Dreamgirls to name a few.

Stepp’s Television appearances include The Arsenio Hall show, American Bandstand, Solid Gold, Good Morning America, The Joan Rivers show and American Idol.

Some of his favorite moments include working out with President Barack Obama and performing for Prince Charles and Lady Diana. His dance shoes are on display in the world-famous, Hard Rock Cafe.

Stepp also teaches dance and theater workshops across the country and abroad along with owning Dynamite National Talent Competition. This year’s version of A Soulful Christmas is full of the same magic of years past with enough new elements to keep it fresh and exciting. You and your family deserve to see this beautiful holiday production.