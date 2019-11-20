Fulton County puts tag renewal kiosks in Kroger stores on Thursday

Tax Commissioner works to improve convenience for drivers to renew as they shop

ATLANTA – Fulton County Tax Commissioner Dr. Arthur Ferdinand will officially open two more vehicle tag renewal kiosks at Kroger stores in Fulton County on November 21, 2019. The newest locations at the chain’s locations on State Bridge Road in Alpharetta and Ponce De Leon Avenue in northeast Atlanta join previous locations in Atlanta and Sandy Springs to improve convenience for customers seeking to renew their vehicle registration and receive their tag decals in a quick and efficient manner. The Tax Commissioner will host ribbon cuttings on that date at the following stores:

Kroger Saddlebrook location

10945 State Bridge Road

Alpharetta, GA 30022 at 10:00 a.m.

Kroger Beltline location

725 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE

Atlanta, GA 30306 at 1:00 p.m.

“This is another opportunity to provide great customer service to our Fulton County taxpayers by making this process easier and more convenient,” says Fulton County Tax Commissioner Dr. Arthur Ferdinand. “Because of the customer response to the other kiosks around Fulton County, we wanted to give more drivers the opportunity to take care of this errand as they do their shopping.”

Taxpayers will be able to scan their driver’s license, vehicle registration renewal notice or enter their tag number at the kiosks to begin processing their vehicle registration renewals. Customers can access the kiosks at any point during open store hours from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week at each of the new locations. Each renewal at the kiosks will have a $3.00 transaction fee and a State of Georgia negotiated credit fee equaling 2% of the total transaction amount. The equipment is operated by Intellectual Technology, Inc. Previously, the County put kiosks into operation at Kroger stores at 2685 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta, GA 30315; 227 Sandy Springs Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30328; 3330 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305; and 800 Glenwood Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30316; as well as the AAA offices on 4410 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30342.

