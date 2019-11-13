Old Fourth Ward breaks ground on mixed use development

Opening 2021 in the Heart of the Old Fourth Ward in Atlanta, Georgia Ground breaking ceremony set for Nov. 13, 2019 Lucror Resources in partnership with Sixty West is developing an energetic blend of hotel rooms, offices, and meeting space. Waldo’s is set to make its mark on Atlanta, Georgia, in 2021. The thoughtfully designed, mixed-used property named after philosopher and poet Ralph Waldo Emerson will be located in the historic Old Fourth Ward in the Boulevard corridor by Edgewood Avenue. A celebration of community, Waldo’s is part of the expansion of a tried and true neighborhood that is filled by spirit, passion, creativity, and rich history. Among its assets, the 200,000-square-foot living and workspace will house one of the first U.S. locations for Hilton’s new lifestyle micro-hotel brand, Motto by Hilton. Handpicked for Waldo’s, guests can experience 146 flexible and efficient guest rooms with a local, urban vibe, in addition to the property’s other features of retail destinations and offices that will play to and support the culture of the dynamic community and city of Atlanta. This innovative property also boasts an underground parking deck, landscaped courtyard, an expansive bar and restaurant, coffee shop, and a “Living Room” area – where work, play, and communing are encouraged. The Motto by Hilton hotel will be managed by Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), which currently operates 43 hotels and convention centers in 17 states. “The Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta is rooted in culture and history and is an exciting market to introduce Motto by Hilton,” says Tripp McLaughlin, global brand head, Motto by Hilton. “Our brand prides itself on being ‘inviting and local’; Motto invites guests and the community in through an authentic and social atmosphere with thoughtful design that uniquely weaves into the fabric of a neighborhood, and this development aligns perfectly with that vision.” “Based on our familiarity with both the Atlanta marketplace and numerous Hilton brands, we are confident Motto by Hilton is the ideal lodging addition to anchor Waldo’s,” said Robert Cole, president & CEO, HVMG. “The Old Fourth Ward already is one of Atlanta’s most dynamic areas and deserves a flagship hotel to meet the growing demand by visitors flocking to this part of town. With its emphasis on the guest experience, Motto by Hilton speaks to travelers eager to create their own, unique stay. We are confident that Motto by Hilton Atlanta Old Fourth Ward will set the bar for all future hotels in the marketplace’s segment.” Additionally, Waldo’s is setting a new precedent with architectural firm TVS Design’s heavy timber office building. The eco-friendly approach sources plantation timber and sequesters CO2 for the life of the building. Producing concrete and steel is highly carbon-intensive, together accounting for nearly 10 percent of global emissions. By contrast, trees capture and store carbon dioxide as they grow – around one ton per cubic meter – making mass timber a much more climate-friendly building material. Because these materials can be made from panels of fast-growing trees like spruce, they can be produced without harvesting old-growth forests. The six-story office building will feature a mix of exposed wood, natural lighting, and local art. Visitors and locals alike can also take advantage of convenient access to the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, iconic landmarks, and an array of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and markets. “We are committed to creating a healthy work environment at Waldo’s, embracing nature by utilizing mass timber for our ceilings, wood columns, implementing natural light and greenery to foster health and productivity,” states Arun Nijhawan, managing principal of Lucror Resources. “This eco-friendly construction choice Waldo’s has made is ideal for a generation focused on the consequences of climate change.” To celebrate its arrival to the neighborhood, Waldo’s is hosting a private groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 13, 2019, with city officials, residents, and Old Fourth Ward and Atlanta community and business leaders. Waldo’s will be located at 40 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30312. For more information about Waldo’s and Motto by Hilton, visit www.waldosatl.com. Stay connected on Facebook at www.facebook.com/waldosatl and Twitter and Instagram at @waldosatl. # # # Media Contact: Caren West / Chad Shearer Caren West PR 404.614.0006 caren@carenwestpr.com / chadavid@carenwestpr.com About Sixty West Funds Sixty West principals Stephen Holden, Matthew Mills and Natalie Riley have over 30 years of real estate development experience among them and have raised over $2 billion in connection with real estate development over the last ten years. Sixty West affiliated entities have also provided financing, owner capital, and investor equity for the development of seventeen hotel develop-ments in nine states with project values totaling more than $240 million. Headquartered in Amer-ica’s heartland – Missouri, Sixty West has additional offices in Atlanta and Tampa. Sixty West principals comprise a hands-on team committed to providing support to its developers and com-pelling investment opportunities to its investors. Over the past decade, Sixty West has leveraged its expertise in the use of tax credits and related incentives to bring real estate directly to investors. Sixty West Funds partners with highly skilled consultants, compliance managers, and legal and tax advisors, ready to serve investors. Visit www.sixty-west.com and www.sixtywestfunds.com for additional information. About Lucror Resources Lucror Resources is a real estate investment and development company focused on the acquisi-tion and development of urban assets. Arun Nijhawan, Lucror’s founder, holds over 20 years of experience including leading real estate initiatives for $4 billion hedge fund GMT Capital and in-ternational real estate development firm Portman Holdings. Focused on a value-based investment strategy, Lucror led the effort to redefine the office experience in Downtown Atlanta by acquiring and restoring Atlanta’s iconic 120-year-old Flatiron Building into a technology-driven office and co-working space for entrepreneurs and enterprise companies. Lucror Resources leverages its real estate development experience to reposition properties through hands on management to satisfy market demand for urban infrastructure. About Motto by Hilton Motto by Hilton is a new lifestyle, micro-hotel brand with properties under development in prime urban locations globally. Motto by Hilton caters to travelers looking for value and one-of-a-kind experiences by bringing together the best elements of a lifestyle hotel – efficient guest rooms, activated social spaces, centrally located urban destinations and locally inspired design and food & beverage. At its core, Motto delivers a flexible and innovative hospitality experience through elements like first-of-its kind linking rooms for group travel and vibrant communal spaces with access to check-in, coffee house and bar for work and social use by guests and locals alike. Motto is part of the award-winning Hilton Honors guest loyalty program. Visit newsroom.hil-ton.com/motto for more information, and connect with Motto on Facebook and Instagram. About Hilton Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising nearly 6,000 properties with more than 954,000 rooms, in 117 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2019 World’s Best Workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Hon-ors, nearly 99 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube. About HVMG Hospitality Ventures Management Group is a privately owned, fully integrated hotel investment and management group that specializes in turning around and repositioning underperforming ho-tels, as well as maximizing the performance of stabilized hotels. It currently operates 43 hotels and convention centers in 17 states totaling 7,266 guest rooms. HVMG operates independent and boutique hotels and resorts, as well as full-service, select-service and extended-stay hotels under the Hard Rock, Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and IHG brands. Visit www.hvmg.com for more in-formation. About DaVinci Development Collaborative DaVinci Development Collaborative is a boutique real estate development company offering guid-ance to clients in development advisory and management services. DaVinci was created in 2014 in order to provide a higher level of development service—one that takes real estate to a more thoughtful and disciplined platform. Representing clients with a range of expert services, DaVinci proudly serves owners in ways that extend far beyond real estate development. The firm’s goal is to transform complicated and challenging projects and to turn them into uniquely successful results for our clients and the communities they serve. Current and past clients include develop-ers, hospitals, educational institutions, corporations, stadiums, arenas, museums, lenders, real estate investors, governmental entities, and numerous nonprofit organizations. DaVinci realizes the vision of each client project by consistently delivering on the details.