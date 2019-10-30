Spelman College first HBCU with ‘Queer Studies;’ honors Audre Lourde

Thanks to a $2 million gift from philanthropist Jon Stryker, Spelman College will establish its first endowed chair position in Queer Studies named in honor of poet and feminist Audre Lorde.

The historically Black college announced the creation of the chair on Tuesday; the newly created position will reportedly be attached to the school’s Comparative Women’s Studies program with Spelman’s Women’s Research and Resource Center.

“Spelman College has long been at the forefront of LGBTQ inclusion and education among HBCUs,” Stryker said in a statement released by Spelman. “By supporting this chair, the goal is to engage and empower the next generation of LGBTQ advocates to create a better world.”