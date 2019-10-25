E-40 treats the city of Atlanta to concert spanning 3 eras of hits

By N. Ali Early

The Underground Atlanta was once among the most high energy sources of nightlife in the city, boasting a variety of hot spots to revel in with eateries to quell liquor induced appetites. On Thursday, Oct. 10, the massive and historic landmark was on display in all its spendor, as the hip-hop Ambassador of the Bay Area, E-40, headlined an A3C Festival concert that drew fans, peers and pundits in one fell swoop.

While the drive and walk into Kenny’s Alley was void of unwanted and uncontrollable crowds, the atmosphere inside was something of a family reunion for northern California transplants — especially those who purchased same-day tickets.

“I just heard about it today,” said Eric Helm, a local real estate agent originally from San Francisco’s Fillmore District. “I literally bought my ticket six hours ago. If 40 is performing, there’s no debate for me. I’m there.”

Compton native and veteran radio promoter Maurice “Moetown” Lee, had similar sentiments. “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen Earl perform live,” he said. “I’m a fan tonight.”

Clad in all black and bearing close resemblance to E-40, Sick-Widit Records artist and hype man, Big Omeezy, did his part to warm up a crowd that was chomping at the bit to see the man of the hour. Seconds before the rap pioneer graced the stage, a dated recording of 2pac breathed even more life into the anxious crowd.

“E-40 is what I was when I was with Digital Underground,” the recording played. “He is the Bay Area.”

With that, the stage was set and the living legend entered to a thunderous ovation, appropriately beginning the set with the classic “Yay Area.”

The night with the business and entertainment mogul continued as the crowd rapped and sang along to timeless hits such as “Sprinkle Me,” “White Girl,” “Muscle Cars” and “Captain Save A Hoe,” all of which moved Memphis, Tennessee rapper, actor Kia Shine to share: “I don’t come out unless it’s for the big hitters.”

When he wasn’t reminding the audience of his bottomless list of universal chart-toppers, the Hillside bred game spitter broke out the southern-inspired mainstream hits — most of which are tied to producers and artists with Atlanta roots — “Tell Me When To Go,” “U and Dat” (ft. T. Pain and Kandi Girl) and “Snap Yo Fingers,” among others.

Before exiting stage right, 40 shifted eras once again, covering more recent titles “I Don’t Give A F— About You,” “Chase The Money,” (ft. Quavo, Roddy Ricch, A$AP Ferg and ScHoolboy Q) and “Choices.”

Yup.

This article originally appeared in RollingOut.com.