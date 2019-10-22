When Oprah visited Morehouse College earlier this week, one lucky student was able to get a video interacting with the icon, along with a little bit of shade. When Olufemi Yessoufou and his friend Zachariah Smith, both freshmen at the HBCU, approached the media mogul, the billionaire roasted Yessoufou.

They caught up with her at a stoplight as she was leaving campus after she celebrated her 30th anniversary of the Oprah Winfrey Scholars Program to say hello and record the now-viral interaction.

After saying hello to the talk show host, Winfrey replies “Hey that’s me!”