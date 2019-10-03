It was a long time getting to Tuesday and the conviction of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger for murdering an unarmed Black man in his own home.

And on Wednesday when the disgraced former police officer’s sentence of 10 years was passed down, the process appeared to move to hastily, allowing jurors to consider a lesser charge in the sentencing phase which could have seen Guyger receive up to 99 years for the murder of Botham Jean.

Guyger broke down in tears during the trial Tuesday, insisting she entered the wrong apartment by accident and thought Jean was going to kill her.

But reports which surfaced during the trail indicate that the callous and reckless behavior that got Guyger to this point had been a longtime in the making.

Prosecutors revealed during the highly anticipated and closely scrutinized trial that Guyger previously made racist jokes about Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. According to screenshots presented during the trial, the former cop sent the messages to a friend on the annual celebration of the slain civil rights leader’s birthday, January 15, 2018 while working as a security guard at a parade honoring Dr. King.