The text message exchange shows a friend asking Guyger when the parade would end.

Guyger then replies to the friend, saying “When MLK is dead…oh wait….”

In another text message, Guyger complained about the length of the parade.

“Jeez. Two and a half hours, on three hours of this,” Guyger said.

The friend, identified as Blevins in the text message, says “Just push them…or spray your pepper spray in that general area.”

Prosecutors then presented more text messages from March 9, 2018, showing that Guyger criticized Black cops.

Guyger was having a conversation with her extramarital lover, Martin Rivera, when she made the comments about Black officers.

“Damn I was at this area with five different Black officers!!! Not racist but damn,” Rivera wrote in a text message to Guyger.

“Not racist but just have a different way of working and it shows,” Guyger replied.

Another post reads “I wear all black to remind you not to mess with me, because I’m already dressed for your funeral.”

Guyger also wrote a comment, saying “Yah I got meh a gun a shovel an gloves if i were u back da f**k up and get out of meh f**king ass.”

Guyger is facing up to a lifetime in prison after being found guilty on Tuesday for the murder of Jean.

Guyger broke down in tears during the trial Tuesday, insisting she entered the wrong apartment by accident and thought Jean was going to kill her.