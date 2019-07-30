On Our Radar: The BeltLine Walls Festival

BeltLine Walls is Art on the Atlanta BeltLine’s annual mural festival where artists from the city and beyond paint walls side-by-side alongside former railroad tracks on the Northeast (interim) Trail by Mason Fine Art. The 2019 BeltLine Walls Festival, which began July 21, 2019, will culminate with a community opening and celebration on August 4, 2019.

Born out of artists’ desire for comradery in their work and the proximity of muralists working on the same walls, the Festival fosters creative energy and engagement among communities. This year’s free events include a Family Paint Day, interactive performance by Soul Food Cypher, and selections from “Hair!” by Serenbe Playhouse.

This Family Paint Day, titled “Colours: Interactive Mural Experience on the Atlanta BeltLine,” is facilitated by ARTlanta Gallery featuring Shambe Badila as lead artist and gives locals hand in beautifying shared spaces. Soul Food Cypher is a collective that utilizes the craft of freestyle lyricism to connect individuals to each other through their cypher events and audience participation.

For Serenbe Playhouse’s Tenth Anniversary Season, they have revived “Hair!” – the Tony-winning rock musical – in a brand new, larger than life production. The cast will give a highlight performance in honor of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. And the celebration will schedule will closeout with an Artists’ Talk with muralists discussing their work.

BeltLine Walls, Vol. 2 muralists include:

Maite Nazario

Eugene V Byrd III

Fangs

Ndubisi Okoye

George F. Baker III

Danielle Brutto

Mikhaela Cherry

ARTlanta Gallery featuring Shambe Badila