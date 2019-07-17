Goodie Mob Slated to Perform During East Point’s Coming Home Celebration

Goodie Mob is coming home to the City of East Point and will perform at a free outdoor concert — Wednesday Wind Down In The Point — July 24, 2019 in the Downtown Commons.

The City of East Point has designated this month’s Wednesday Wind Down as the “Coming Home Celebration For Goodie Mob,” hip hop artists, Big Gipp, Khujo, Cee-Lo and T-Mo. Also performing are rappers Kilo Ali, Dana Dane, singer Cherrelle and the popular local group Jukebox, featuring Quinn who is a former member of the national R & B group Blackstreet. “Wednesday Wind Down In The Point” will be hosted by V-103’s Greg Street and WAOK’s Derrick Boazman from 5 to 9 p.m.

Goodie Mob, a member of the Dungeon Family that was founded by songwriter and producer Rico Wade, spent a great deal of time in East Point — Wade’s hometown, and it became a second home for them.

During the celebration East Point Mayor Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham and its City Council will make a special presentation to Goodie Mob.

This is the second year for Wednesday Wind Down In The Point, which is a summer concert series, featuring national and local bands, held on the fourth Wednesday of the month during May through August. “Wednesday Wind Down has exceeded our expectations,” said Councilmember Sharon Shropshire who had the foresight to start Wednesday Wind Down In The Point. “It provides a huge economic development opportunity for East Point while providing the citizens of East Point and beyond a platform to enjoy free top-notch entertainment.”

Food Trucks and the East Point Farmers Market will be onsite.