Legislation Unveiled to Regulate “Party Houses”

The ordinance—sponsored by Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit—will amend the 1982 Atlanta Zoning Ordinance to regulate so-called “party houses”

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms introduced legislation to amend the 1982 Atlanta Zoning Ordinance to regulate so-called “party houses,” which are used for large-scale commercial events that often pose public safety and quality-of-life challenges to Atlanta’s residential communities.

“The proposed regulations are common sense measures to ensure our neighborhoods are safe, friendly and livable for all who call Atlanta home,” said Mayor Bottoms. “This is about ensuring accountability for unlawful party and event planners who create nuisance and disorder in our communities.”

Amending the zoning ordinance will be an inclusive process, comprised of neighborhood meetings and opportunity for public input.

“Party houses in residentially zoned areas are illegal and must end,” said Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit, who represents Council District 8. “This legislation is a critical piece to stopping party houses and preserving the quality of life for our neighborhoods.”

The ordinance will also add a new definition to Section 16-29.001 entitled “Party House” as follows:

Party House: A single-family, two-family, or multi-family dwelling unit, including all accessory structures, which used for the purpose of hosting a commercial event. For this definition, commercial event includes parties, ceremonies, receptions or similar large-scale gatherings where the attendees are charged entry to the event, or the structure and its curtilage otherwise functions as a commercial recreation facility.