Plant-Based Cookout and Block Party Coming to the West Side for Holiday Weekend

A plant-based cookout and block party is set for the West Side for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The event, scheduled on July 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Shifting Energies Fairgrounds is presented by the Urban Community Revitalization Project, an organization founded by Issa Prescott and Akumba Ashanti that focuses its energies on enlightening the masses on veganism.

“We feel like this event is important because we saw something that wasn’t being provided to the community,” Prescott told WABE. “We wanted to create an opportunity for all of the vegans that felt neglected on the Fourth of July. We feel like this is a revolutionary idea.”

The event also features music, yoga for children, cooking demos, and special guest speakers — such as Professor Griff, co-founding member of legendary group Public Enemy. “We’re all about revitalizing black and brown communities through health and wellness, entrepreneurship, and the arts,” Prescott said. “By focusing on those three areas, we feel like we can change our community from the inside out. And we just want to give vegans an option on Independence Day weekend.”

Some vendors include: